state fire marshal

-
After the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Delaware was struck by arson last week, support has poured in for rebuilding.The state Fire…
-
A fire at the University of Delaware Chabad Center for Jewish Life Tuesday night has been ruled arson, with no evidence yet of hate crime.The fire on…
-
There were lots of calls about illegal fireworks being set off over the holiday weekend and at least one major injury was reported in Delaware. "It was…
-
The Cheswold Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire at the Little Union United Methodist Church outside Dover this morning. The Company reported one…