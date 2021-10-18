-
Delaware businesses can still sign up for the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program loans. The PPP program received $284 billion through the…
A beloved neighborhood gay bar in Wilmington was racking up bills while closed during the pandemic. The community has rallied around it.The Crimson Moon…
Republican Gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray announced a pledge to more strongly support small businesses in the First State.At the Cafe on the…
Sussex County is looking to support some small businesses through a kitchen incubator.Kitchen incubators are non-profit commercial kitchens that allow…
Gov. John Carney’s decision to reopen part of the state’s economy is good news for many businesses. Department, clothing, and sporting goods stores as…
Loan applications are pouring into the Small Business Administration during the COVID-19 outbreak.No local numbers for Delaware are available, but…
The state’s effort to get needed funds to Delaware small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic is taking time to ramp up.The Delaware…
Gov. Carney is launching an effort to help hospitality businesses seriously impacted by the coronavirus.The HELP Program will provide financial relief for…
The Encouraging Development, Growth & Expansion (EDGE)grants will match investments by qualified small businesses with three state dollars to every one…
A national study ranks Delaware second in the nation in small-business friendliness. Only Wyoming scored higher in the survey of business owners using the…