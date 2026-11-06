What does the midterms' "blue wave" mean in Delaware?
The 2026 Midterm Election is over, and the headline is Democratic success across the board locally and nationally.
What issues prompted this “blue wave?” What does it mean for politics here in the First State, and across the country between now and the next election in 2028?
To do a post-mortem on what we saw at the polls this week, we checked in with Paul Brewer, University of Delaware communications professor — previously Delaware Politics director at UD’s Center for Political Communication — and a voice we’ve leaned on regularly for perspective on the political state of play in Delaware.
2026 Midterm Analysis
Listen to the full conversation with UD's Paul Brewer who joined Tom Byrne to discuss the results of this week's Midterm Election.
You can find all of Delaware Public Media's Election 2026 coverage here.
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Listen to some of our interviews from our live, Election night coverage:
DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Congresswoman Sarah McBride
DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay
DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Democratic Party state chair Evelyn Brady