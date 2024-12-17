Biggs Museum highlights African American traditions and culture in holiday exhibition

___________________________________________________________________________________

The Biggs Museum of American Art hosts a Christmas exhibition to celebrate African American traditions and culture called the African American Holiday Showcase.

“The exhibition is designed to showcase traditional Christmas figures with African American representation, so you’ll see a lot of black Santa’s and angels, nutcrackers, Mrs. Claus, things like that,” said Kerri Lacey, the Biggs’ director of marketing and public relations. “You’ll see it on the first and second floor, all the pieces are scattered throughout the collection. You’ll see on the first floor, down low, we have a lot of little Santas and Ms. Clauses. Upstairs we have some more of the angels and nutcrackers and things like that.”

Lacey says the Biggs is partnering with The Links Incorporated to bring the whole event together.

“Their mission within that group is to serve the cultural and economic needs of that community, and it’s really been a wonderful partnership where we can combine what we do here and make it a more welcoming environment for different groups.”

Lacey adds they also strive to make exhibitions like this affordable for all.

“The admission is $10 for standard admission. Children are always free. We have a number of opportunities to give reduced admissions, so if you look at our website, if you think $10 is out of your range, please take a look.”

The “African American Holiday Showcase” runs through December 22nd at the Biggs, which is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10-5

Lacey notes this is the first time the Biggs Museum has tried an exhibition like this and she hopes it is well-received.

“I think really just to celebrate the holidays and to feel welcoming, and to find themselves in a place where they might not necessarily see themselves before they came in.”