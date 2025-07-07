More passengers are using Wilmington Airport to fly on Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines continues to see strong traffic at Wilmington Airport.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority announced two big milestones for airport traffic since Avelo started operations in the First State in February 2023.

Since that time Avelo has carried over 660,000 total passengers as of June 30.

The numbers are even more impressive for this year alone with the airline serving 155,881 passengers - the highest commercial passenger numbers for a six-month period in the airport’s recent history.

The top five destinations include four Florida sites, Orlando, Fort Myers, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"We continue to collaborate with all stakeholders, and we feel like that's the key to Wilmington airport's continued success. There are definitely international options such as PHL and BWI, but we try and make it easy and accessible for everybody," said Jennifer Oberle-Howard, Deputy Director of Communications & Marketing for the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the airport.

The DRBA notes the Landline Company’s partnership with American Airlines has also contributed to increased passenger traffic at the airport.

Those using Landline check their luggage and pass security in Wilmington then take a motorcoach straight to the gates at Philadelphia International Airport.

Oberle-Howard says the airport will be part of the Sunflower Network to help people with hidden disabilities.

"Well, we will be training some of our team members, and there are actually lanyards that travelers can access and wear if they don't already have one. That will alert people to the fact that they have a hidden disability and may need just additional assistance," said Oberle-Howard.

The airport’s record numbers are despite backlash and protests earlier this year against Avelo for taking deportation flights for the Trump Administration.