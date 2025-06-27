© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

Dissecting Delaware's 2025 legislative session

By Sarah Petrowich,
Tom Byrne
Published June 27, 2025 at 11:59 AM EDT
Delaware Legislative Hall
Delaware Public Media
Delaware Legislative Hall

State lawmakers have just one day of work left in the 2025 portion of the current legislative session – the first session under new Gov. Matt Meyer.

As they work to get a few more bills to the finish line on June 30th, we take some time on The Green this week to look back at what Gov. Meyer and the General Assembly were - and weren’t - able to accomplish.

Earlier this week, Delaware Public Media state politics reporter Sarah Petrowich joined News Director Tom Byrne to dive into this year’s legislative scorecard.

Delaware Public Media State Politics reporter Sarah Petrowich and News Director Tom Byrne discuss the 2025 General Assembly session

The Green
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
