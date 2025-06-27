Dissecting Delaware's 2025 legislative session
State lawmakers have just one day of work left in the 2025 portion of the current legislative session – the first session under new Gov. Matt Meyer.
As they work to get a few more bills to the finish line on June 30th, we take some time on The Green this week to look back at what Gov. Meyer and the General Assembly were - and weren’t - able to accomplish.
Earlier this week, Delaware Public Media state politics reporter Sarah Petrowich joined News Director Tom Byrne to dive into this year’s legislative scorecard.
Delaware Public Media State Politics reporter Sarah Petrowich and News Director Tom Byrne discuss the 2025 General Assembly session
