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World Cup watch parties in Santa Clara and the San Francisco Bay Area brought fans together for the United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina match, where the U.S. earned a 2-0 win to reach the Round of 16.
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As much of the Eastern U.S. experiences potentially record-breaking daytime temperatures, the nights are also staying unusually warm, leaving the human body no time to recover.
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Trump and his family earned over $1 billion last year through cryptocurrency ventures and other businesses. And, the Vatican declared that the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X has entered schism.
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President Trump and his family took in more than $1 billion last year through crypto businesses, a federal filing released Wednesday revealed.
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Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter says President Trump "stands alone" in having substantial financial conflicts of interest and that, "for every other executive branch official, it would be a violation."
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Fireworks, tall ships, a hotdog eating contest. New York City will host it all, as temperatures near 100 degrees this Fourth of July weekend.
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Man, it's a hot one! Don't go out in this summer's heat wave before you arm yourself with these tips and a really big water bottle.
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Mass deportations would be felt across hospitals and emergency rooms, which already face persistent staffing shortfalls. The long-term healthcare sector will suffer the greatest disruptions, experts say.
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The Education Department has long collected civil rights data about things like bullying, harassment and disability services in schools, but it hasn't made the latest information public.
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The Vatican responded Thursday to a traditionalist society that consecrated bishops without the pope's consent, declaring the Society of St. Pius X in schism and excommunicating its bishops and priests.
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Trump and his family took in over $1 billion in crypto earnings last year, Democratic Socialists pose challenge for Democratic party, U.S. defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup knockout round.
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President Trump visited the nation's newest presidential library in North Dakota on Wednesday. It honors the legacy of Theodore Roosevelt. NPR received a tour of the new facility last week.