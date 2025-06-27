Arts Playlist: SODELO's summer season

Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny interviews Sodelo's co-founder and board president Steve Griefer Listen • 9:26

SOLDELO, the Southern Delaware Orchestra, will take the stage at three locations during July and August, performing music that highlights great American composers while taking their performances to two new venues.

“It's that right mix for people who just want to come to a concert and hear the hits and sing along and enjoy a summer afternoon or a summer evening," said Steve Griefer, the orchestra’s co-founder, board president, and a violinist. "But we're also going to introduce some new music to people, and that's really part of what Sodelo is about.”

The orchestra will kick off its summer concerts with a performance July 19 at Milford High School, the ensemble’s first appearance there.

“Expanding into new markets is also an important part of what we're trying to do, and Milford is an obvious great new market. It also sort of touches the Dover area," Griefer said. He adds that Milton High School is the first public high school in Sussex County to offer string education, a move the orchestra wants to support.

On July 20, the orchestra takes the stage at Cape Henlopen High School, a familiar stage for the ensemble.

Finally, on August 12, Sodelo makes its debut at the Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville.

Performance and ticket information is at SODELO's website.

