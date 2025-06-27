Enlighten Me: Additional reporting from Univ. of Delaware student journalists
In this week’s Enlighten Me, we head to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, a long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.
This week’s featured student journalists are Olivia Hoover and Iyanna Register.
Enlighten Me highlights two stories from UD student journalists
We start with rising senior Iyanna Register.
The southern part of UD’s campus is home to many notable areas, such as the UDairy creamery, STAR campus, and Delaware Stadium. But, Register points out there’s also a hidden gem there worth checking out.
UD rising senior Iyanna Register reports on the Univ. of Delaware's Botanic Gardens
Next, we hear from another rising senior Olivia Hoover, who tells us properly fueling can help boost the immune system and reduce diseases. And the path to fueling begins and ends with good nutrition.
UD rising senior Olivia Hoover reports on the benefits of good nutrition