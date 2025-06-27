Enlighten Me: Additional reporting from Univ. of Delaware student journalists

Enlighten Me highlights two stories from UD student journalists Listen • 7:13

We start with rising senior Iyanna Register.

The southern part of UD’s campus is home to many notable areas, such as the UDairy creamery, STAR campus, and Delaware Stadium. But, Register points out there’s also a hidden gem there worth checking out.

UD rising senior Iyanna Register reports on the Univ. of Delaware's Botanic Gardens Listen • 3:03

Next, we hear from another rising senior Olivia Hoover, who tells us properly fueling can help boost the immune system and reduce diseases. And the path to fueling begins and ends with good nutrition.