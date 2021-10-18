-
The Delaware Division of Unemployment clarifies its rules for claiming unemployment benefits if one fails to follow COVID vaccine requirements. More and…
Delaware’s unemployment rate fell in August with the leisure and hospitality sector making slow gains. The state’s unemployment rate was 5.4% in August,…
Unemployment fell again in Delaware last month. The First State’s unemployment rate for July was 5.6%, down from 5.8%. This comes as the jobless rate…
Delaware’s unemployment rate ticked down slightly again for the month of June.The state’s jobless rate dropped from 5.9% to 5.8%. Meanwhile the national…
The State Division of Unemployment says its dealing with an increased amount of fraud, even as the jobless rate falls.Division Director Darryl Scott says…
Delawareans will soon be required to look for a job if they want to claim unemployment.That requirement was waived shortly after the pandemic started last…
Delaware’s unemployment rate continues its steady climb upwards.In March, the state’s jobless rate ticked up for a fifth straight month —this time from…
Delaware’s unemployment rate ticked up for a fourth straight month in February - this time from 6.1 to 6.3%.Delaware’s rate is now higher than the…
A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are starting to see how some efforts to help people hit hard economically are faring.One example is Forward…
The state revised Delaware’s overall unemployment rate for 2020 to paint a somewhat rosier picture.The original estimate of 8.3% was lowered to 7.9%. “The…