Business

Delaware unemployment rate remains steady, but jobs numbers decline in August

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 17, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Delaware’s unemployment rate is unchanged in August.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 4.1% - unchanged from July, and higher than the national rate of 3.8%.

And the state’s jobless rate is down from August 2022 when it was 4.5%.

The area unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – were higher throughout the state with the exception of Newark which dropped 1.4% from July.

And those area unemployment rates with the exception of Wilmington are all lower now than a year ago.

As for the state’s jobs numbers, the seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was 482,900 in August, down from 483,300 in July.

The biggest drops in jobs were in the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities and Private Education and Health sectors.

Construction jobs were up in August over July.

In the last year, Delaware has seen a net gain of 9,800 jobs - a 2.1% increase compared to a 2% increase nationally.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
