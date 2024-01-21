The unemployment rate in Delaware doesn't move at all

Delaware’s unemployment rate remains unchanged.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was at 4.2% holding steady from November while the national rate was at 3.7% which was also unchanged from the previous month.

The state’s rate is down from December 2022 when it was 4.6%.

In December there were 21,700 unemployed Delawareans down from 23,000 in December 2022.

Area unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – were down for the most part, only Sussex County had a higher number in December than November.

As for jobs numbers, seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was at 486,400 up 100 from November’s numbers.

That total has increased by a net gain of 9,600 since December 2022 which is a 2% rise compared to the national increase of 1.9%.

Delaware’s jobs numbers over the year have been helped by the Private Education and Health industry as well as the Leisure and Hospitality sector which both added 3,700 jobs.