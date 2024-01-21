© 2024 Delaware Public Media
The unemployment rate in Delaware doesn't move at all

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published January 21, 2024 at 5:40 PM EST

Delaware’s unemployment rate remains unchanged.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was at 4.2% holding steady from November while the national rate was at 3.7% which was also unchanged from the previous month.

The state’s rate is down from December 2022 when it was 4.6%.

In December there were 21,700 unemployed Delawareans down from 23,000 in December 2022.

Area unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – were down for the most part, only Sussex County had a higher number in December than November.

As for jobs numbers, seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was at 486,400 up 100 from November’s numbers.

That total has increased by a net gain of 9,600 since December 2022 which is a 2% rise compared to the national increase of 1.9%.

Delaware’s jobs numbers over the year have been helped by the Private Education and Health industry as well as the Leisure and Hospitality sector which both added 3,700 jobs.
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
