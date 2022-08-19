© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Unemployment in Delaware drops in July

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published August 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate drops in July, as the state’s jobs numbers increase.

Unemployment was at 4.4% down from 4.5% in June, and it is down more than a full point compared to July 2021 when it was 5.5%. The national number in July was at 3.5%.

And area unemployment rates dropped for the most part with one exception, Newark, where the rate went up to 5.5% from 4%. Those rates are not seasonally adjusted like the state number.

Tom Dougherty is the chief of the Office of Occupational and Labor Market Information. He says new entrants are driving Newark’s unemployment numbers,

"The new entrants are people entering the labor force. So that's what's driving the unemployment rate in Newark,” said Dougherty. “It is higher than we would expect this time of year, but I think it can be explained by the new entrants entering into the labor force and basically they're looking for jobs and they haven't found them yet."

Dougherty says the state is also adding jobs.

"We have an increase of 1,900 jobs over the month and over the year we're up 11,800 jobs. So those are very positive numbers," said Dougherty.

The year-to-date job growth is a net total of 9,700.

Leisure & Hospitality led July’s growth adding 7,800 jobs since July 2021 with the Trade, Transportation, and Utility and Manufacturing sectors increasing by 2,100 and 1,700 jobs respectively over the past 12 months.

Delaware Headlines UnemploymentJobsDelawareNewarkmanufacturing
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry