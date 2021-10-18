-
Milford residents also vote on a referendum Tuesday that would allow the city to raise funds for a new police station. The city wants to borrow $20…
School referendums are difficult enough to pass under normal conditions. But during a global pandemic that’s forced schools to remote learning and…
Christina School District residents will be able to vote on four proposals in the June 9 referendum: two for operating expenses and two for operating…
Seaford School District’s tax referendum passed with ease Wednesday.Residents approved both district requests.They said “ok” to $491,000 in capital…
Voters in the Smyrna School District approved $667,300 capital referendum over the weekend.The referendum passed Saturday, with 317 residents voting yes…
Smyrna School District in southern New Castle County and northern Kent County wants taxpayers to approve a $667,000 capital referendum Feb. 22. “We have…
Voters in the Appoquinimink School District decide Tuesday whether the growing district can raise taxes to pay for an expansion. Three years after their…
As multiple school districts deal with fallout from failed referenda, state lawmakers are trying to make it easier for schools to raise taxes. But some…
Christina School District residents in New Castle County voted down Tuesday’s tax referendum, and school board members say teacher layoffs will likely…
Residents in the Christina School District rejected a tax referendum Tuesday.The measure to add revenue to Christina’s operating budget failed by just…