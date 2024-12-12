Christina School Board mulls postponing its scheduled tax referendum because of reassessment

Citing the ongoing property reassessment process, the Christina School Board could push back a scheduled referendum for at least a year.

A tax increase referendum had been set for March 12 to cover higher expenses and renovations to older facilities.

But the current court-ordered property reassessment will result in a higher tax bill for some or most residents in the Christina School District.

While the need is there to address older facilities, district officials note trying to pass referendum during the reassessment process is a big ask.

"Conventional wisdom suggests trying to do them at the same time is a challenge and would probably be wise to put one off,” said Christina School District Chief Financial Officer Bob Vacca. “The one we have control over is referendum. The other one we don't, that's happening, whether we want it to happen or not."

Vacca says the district can make it through at least one year without a referendum.

"Given what we anticipate will be the collected receipts for next school year, we feel pretty optimistic here that we can - using the tax reassessment income - to at least extend one more year, giving us as a board and the county, the school district taxpayers, an opportunity to see the impact of those taxes before we then circle back," said Vacca.

The district projects the increase in assessed property values complemented with a decrease in the school tax rate could increase Christina’s tax receipts between 5 and 10% in 2026.

The matter will be discussed at a board workshop in January before the regular school board meeting next month where a final decision could be made to postpone the referendum.