Milford to hold a referendum on water infrastructure upgrades

Milford City Council asks residents to vote on the city’s water infrastructure referendum next month.

Councilmembers asked residents and taxpayers to attend a public hearing on the proposed upgrades, the cost of which would not exceed $8.5 million.

The upgrades include a new water tower, a drinking water supply well and a treatment facility.

If passed, the project would not raise taxes or utility rates. The cost would be covered through water use and impact fees on developers.

No residents commented at the public hearing, and Milford mayor Todd Culotta said that’s not unusual for an issue like this referendum.

“I think people are fine with it. It doesn't really have a direct impact on them.”

But Culotta said it has an impact on Milford’s overall prospects, such as the new business park that broke ground last week.

“The requirements and the needs of those businesses that will grow there are dictating the need for these infrastructure upgrades,” Culotta said.

City staff recommended City Council advance the resolution bond referendum at Monday’s meeting.

“We want to see Milford grow. We want to see jobs added and created in Milford. We want to see the economy grow, and this is a first step in getting us there,” Culotta said.

Milford residents vote on the bond issuance in a special election April 26.