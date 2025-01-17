The upcoming referendum in the Christina School District has been cancelled

The Christina School Board cancels a scheduled referendum for this March.

The district noted at its December meeting that holding a referendum during the property reassessment process would be a big ask.

And ultimately that’s the reason for canceling their planned effort to raise taxes to cover rising expenses and for renovations to older facilities.

Some residents in the Christina School District might see higher taxes after the reassessment process is completed in New Castle County, and the district didn’t want those residents to pay higher taxes twice.

While district officials are comfortable Christina can make through without a referendum for now, negotiating contracts with teachers and other staff is a concern.

"Without our staff, we're not here and we have to take care of them, and I think that all of our members understand I'm fully committed to the employees of this district, and I'll do right by them. I've told them that personally, you've heard it here recorded in this meeting. So I'm good for my word," said Christina School District Chief Financial Officer Bob Vacca.

Vacca is requesting from bargaining units what can be financially offered in negotiations.

"We make the commitment that we actually execute those compensation plans after we get through the first round or two of receipts, and we're proving that the receipt activity we see is actually what we expected to see from the county. It's just a safeguard, but in agreement tentatively, we've not discussed with members, just conceptually talking with union leaders," said Vacca.

The Christina School Board voted 6-0 to cancel the referendum.