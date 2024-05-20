It’s take two for the Cape Henlopen School District’s tax referendum

Residents in the Cape Henlopen School District head to the polls for another referendum.

Residents voted down the district’s first ask in late March, and are now being asked to consider a trimmed-down version.

The district now seeks an additional 30 and a half cents per $100 assessed property value in taxes for operating expenses that total over $4.5 million starting on July 1.

The original operating ask in March was 33 and a half cents.

The district is also seeking to issue bonds for major capital projects asking for another 8.6 cents per $100 assessed value with a decrease after.

The big difference this time is the district did not put a pool in its plans

The capital projects include a land purchase for relocating the district office which would make room for the expansion of Cape Henlopen High School and a new transportation/bus maintenance facility.

Cape is trying to join the Appoquinimink School District in passing a second chance referendum this spring.

Polls are open in Cape Henlopen from 7am-8pm at the high school, Mariner Middle School, Beacon Middle School, Rehoboth Elementary School and Lewes Public Library.

District residents who are 18 and U.S. Citizens are eligible to vote.