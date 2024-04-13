Cape Henlopen School District is trying again for a referendum

After residents recently voted down a referendum in the Cape Henlopen School District, another vote is scheduled for next month.

The next vote will be May 21, and the district trimmed its ask down slightly.

The district is now seeking an additional 30 and a half cents per $100 assessed property value in taxes for operating expenses totaling over $4.5 million starting July 1.

Superintendent Robert Fulton explains some of the differences in their operating expenses for the upcoming referendum.

"Instead of 33 and a half cents, we'll be asking for 30 and a half cents - three less cents - and that three cents is because we're not going for the pool," said Fulton.

The average homeowner would see their tax bill increase by about $85 if the referendum passes.

This increase will fund operational and staffing costs.

The district is also seeking another 8.6 cents per $100 assessed value with a decrease after.

Fulton explains the difference in the capital request.

"Leaving the pool out of the debt service there are three items,” said Fulton. “Property which we desperately need, the district office which we need to move away from the high school so we can add on to our high school and we need parking and a maintenance facility for our transportation."

Fulton adds the district will add more locations and voting machines to counter the longer lines from the last vote. That vote failed by 661 votes.