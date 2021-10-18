-
The Grand Opera House in Wilmington announces its first wave of indoor shows since the coronavirus started over a year ago. When artists start taking the…
-
A Broadway show coming to Wilmington this month features a First State native. Conor McGiffin returns home with the cast of the musical “Finding…
-
On the heels of a highly successful multi-city tour and run on Broadway, the world’s best-selling touring magic show, The Illusionists - Live from…
-
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Earlier this week, Delaware Tech hosted drone specialists and experts at…
-
While The Playhouse on Rodney Square is in the midst of its 2015-2016 season, it’s already looking ahead. Last weekend the venue, which is now managed by…