The Green - March 18, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Earlier this week, Delaware Tech hosted drone specialists and experts at three of its campuses – in Stanton, Dover and Georgetown. In those presentations, the experts provided their insights into the potential these Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) have in various business enterprises. We talk to one of them about drones now and in the future.

GREENSEG1-3-18-16.mp3 PART 1 - Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Shyam Chidamber, American University business professor who works with Flirtey Technology, a drone delivery service based in Australia, about drone uses now and in the future. Listen • 9:25

GREENSEG2-3-18-16.mp3 PART 2 - Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Shyam Chidamber, American University business professor who works with Flirtey Technology, a drone delivery service based in Australia, about drone uses now and in the future. Listen • 9:18

The Obama Administration announced earlier this week it would not pursue any oil and gas development off the mid-Atlantic coast in the near future. That decision was widely applauded in the First State – even though there were no plans for any drilling directly off the Delaware coast. We have reaction from across the state to the decision.

GREENSEG3-3-18-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss Delaware reaction to federal decision not to drill of the Atlantic coast. Listen • 7:54

It was another busy week at Legislative Hall and our political reporter James Dawson checks in to tell what was making headlines in Dover.

GREENSEG4-3-18-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss this week's headlines from Legislative Hall. Listen • 8:39

While The Playhouse on Rodney Square is in the midst of its 2015-2016 season, it’s already looking ahead. Last weekend the venue – which is now managed by The Grand Opera House – unveiled a new expanded schedule for its 2016-2017. We have more on that schedule and what The Grand has learned in one year operation the venue.