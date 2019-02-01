Arts Playlist: "Finding Neverland" brings Dover native back home

A Broadway show coming to Wilmington this month features a First State native.

Conor McGiffin returns home with the cast of the musical “Finding Neverland” playing at the Playhouse on Rodney Square February 7th through 10th.

“Finding Neverland,” based on Academy-Award-winning film of the same name, follows playwright J.M. Barrie’s struggles to write a new show after his current show plays to half-empty houses.

McGiffin plays Captain Hook and the man who inspired the character, Charles Frohman.

“It’s been a role that I’ve wanted to play for a very long time actually,” said McGiffin.





McGiffin says it’s definitely a show for “children” of ALL ages.

“It’s got a beautiful score that will get right into your brain and it won’t leave you for quite some time. It has an amazing crew behind the scenes; so our technical elements are just fabulous and your eyes will never be bored,” McGiffin said.

McGiffin says he’s come a long way from bombing in his first audition for a children’s theatre production of "The Wizard of OZ" in Dover when he was 9-years-old.

You can buy tickets to "Finding Neverland" here.

