Broadway in Wilmington at the Playhouse on Rodney Square will feature four shows new to Delaware

The Grand Opera House announces four national tour productions will make their Wilmington premieres during the 2023-2024 Broadway in Wilmington season.

The new season also marks the 110th anniversary at the Playhouse on Rodney Square, which is the country’s longest continuously operating Broadway touring house.

The Broadway in Wilmington season opens in October.

Pam Manocchio is Executive Director of The Grand, and she says the shows will be new to the city.

"They have not been to Wilmington before so folks should be really interested in and coming into check these out. The four titles are Pretty Woman: The Musical, On Your Feet, the Emilio and Gloria Estefan story and then Come From Away and Little Women: The Musical. So really it's a season that's filled with hearts and optimism, and I think it'll really bring people together in feel good stories," said Manocchio.

There will also be several “Season Specials” during the Broadway in Wilmington season.

Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age is in October, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas will be in late November, Annie in January, An Evening with Sutton Foster in March, and An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee in May.

Manocchio says bringing these shows to Wilmington is a big deal.

"It means Wilmington and our regional audiences have an opportunity to see this high quality entertainment right here. It's convenient to get to, more affordable than going to the bigger cities," said Manocchio.

Individual tickets go on sale at a later date, but current subscribers will be contacted directly about renewing their seats. Season subscriptions can be purchased beginning at $125 by calling or visiting the Playhouse.