Public service held for former Delaware Gov. Pete du Pont

Former Delaware governor Pete du Pont receives a public goodbye.

Because of COVID, a public memorial celebrating du Pont’s life and legacy at The Playhouse on Rodney Square was postponed until Friday.

The former Delaware governor and Congressman, who died last May 8 after a long illness, was remembered by columnist, author and commentator George Will, Gov. John Carney and his children.

Ben du Pont says his father was a people person.

"He loved people, not people like him or agreed with him. He loved everyone," said du Pont.

du Pont says his father had a positive view of the country.

"He was an optimist, and he loved his country. He frequently said there's very little the American people can't do once government is in check. He was constantly amazed at the great innovation our great country can produce," said du Pont.

Carney says du Pont became governor when Delaware was “a mess” and helped turn things around - especially economically

"Our economy today is built on the back of Governor du Pont's decisions, and our state's perfect credit rating is thanks to the budget rules he put in place over 40 years ago,” said Carney. “He left us a road map for success that we've been smart enough to continue to follow."

The service included a video featuring family, colleagues, and Delaware leaders over the years. It ended with Flyers anthem singer Lauren Hart singing the team’s good luck charm “God Bless America” for du Pont who was a big Flyers fan.

Pete du Pont served as Delaware governor from 1977-1985, as well as six years in Congress, and two years in the Delaware State House.