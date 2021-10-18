-
More jobs are coming to Delaware over the next 18-months as one of the largest motor carriers in North America expands its operations in the First…
University of Delaware researchers are studying the presence of so-called “forever chemicals” in the Delaware Bay. Mi-Ling Li, an assistant professor of…
An eight-year project making mechanical upgrades at one of Delaware’s historic landmarks, the George Read House, is complete. In this week’s Enlighten Me,…
After another violation by Croda’s plant in New Castle, DNREC hears from the community about the dangers this plant poses.DNREC heard an outcry from…
Delaware’s 22nd annual Chautauqua tent shows run two successive weeks - starting this Thursday and Friday. This year focus is the 100th anniversary of the…
With Christmas right around the corner, the Blood Bank of Delmarva is encouraging people to give the gift of blood.The Blood Bank of Delmarva is in the…
The Delaware and New Castle Historical Societies are hosting their 3rd annual Farm 2 Fork event this weekend in Old New Castle.Delaware Historical…
Online retail giant Amazon is planning to build a second North American headquarters, and the state of Delaware is among those bidding to be its home.Gov.…
A contractor has won the bid for the long-awaited New Castle pier project. At the end of last month, the city of New Castle received a bid of less than…
Delawareans who want to take a scenic route often forego Routes 1 and 13 and drive Route 9 along Delaware Bay between Dover and New Castle. Now, the state…