Delaware National Guard to open new readiness center at River Road site

Construction begins soon on a new Delaware National Guard facility.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the guard’s River Road Training Site in New Castle for the new River Road Readiness Center.

The new $25 million state of the art facility will be home of the Delaware Army National Guard’s 153rd Military Police Company and 302nd Field Feeding Team.

"This new 47,000 square foot facility will allow both units to train at the highest level and meet the needs of the future force. The readiness center will host a 5400 square foot drill hall with movable partitions that can provide spaces for three separate events," said Fred Cost, director of facilities for the Delaware National Guard.

The readiness center will also have 4,500 square feet of classroom space, over 20 designated workstations, a media room, a conference room, and a nearly 18 hundred square foot full-service kitchen.

"This is just another representation of how the Delaware National Guard is making smart choices to improve our footprint and remain ready, responsive, and respected. The outdated structures have served as well. However, they are expensive to maintain, and they do not match with our current equipment sets requiring either replacement or renovation," said Major General Michael Berry, Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard.

Officials hope the readiness center will be ready to open in September or October of 2025.