© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

EPA adds site in New Castle to the Superfund list

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
EPA superfund sign
Environmental Protection Agency

A Delaware site is added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List.

The East Basin Road Groundwater site in New Castle joins the list, A site is added when the EPA is committed to permanently addressing contaminants on-site to protect surrounding communities.

The EPA proposed adding this site to the Superfund list back in September.

The site consists of groundwater plumes that affect about a 5,000-acre area in New Castle.

In 1985, contaminants were discovered in public drinking water, and in 2013 PFAS chemicals were found in several public drinking water wells in the area.

The contamination has spread, impacting 11 drinking water wells.

Treatment systems have been installed to treat the water which meets state and federal standards.

Tags
Delaware Headlines Environmental Protection AgencyEPAsuperfundNew Castlecontaminationdrinking water
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry