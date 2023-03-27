EPA adds site in New Castle to the Superfund list

A Delaware site is added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List.

The East Basin Road Groundwater site in New Castle joins the list, A site is added when the EPA is committed to permanently addressing contaminants on-site to protect surrounding communities.

The EPA proposed adding this site to the Superfund list back in September.

The site consists of groundwater plumes that affect about a 5,000-acre area in New Castle.

In 1985, contaminants were discovered in public drinking water, and in 2013 PFAS chemicals were found in several public drinking water wells in the area.

The contamination has spread, impacting 11 drinking water wells.

Treatment systems have been installed to treat the water which meets state and federal standards.