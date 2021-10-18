-
Another Delawarean has become infected with West Nile Virus. The 79-year-old Sussex County woman is the second in Delaware this year. West Nile Virus is…
DNREC is warning about increased West Nile Virus activity in Delaware, and urging people to take precautions against mosquitoes.DNREC says it’s seeing…
Delaware’s Office of the State Veterinarian says it’s confirmed two cases of West Nile Virus in horses. Both horses are from Kent County. The animals were…
The recent detection of West Nile virus in sentinel chickens monitored for mosquito-borne diseases by DNREC’s Mosquito Control Section serves notice that…
West Nile virus has made its way into Wilmington and west-central Kent County.The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Mosquito…
If you own a horse, agriculture officials advise that you get it vaccinated from mosquito-borne diseases as soon as possible. The Delaware Department of…
Delaware has its first indication that West Nile Virus is present in the state this year. Seven sentinel chickens tested positive for the virus in August,…
Delaware is preparing for a potential outbreak of the Zika virus.Since mosquitoes are primarily how Zika spreads, they're a major focus of the state’s…
Delaware's first human case of West Nile Virus since 2013 has been reported in Sussex County. The state Department of Public Health says a six-year-old…
The annual fight against swarms of mosquitoes has begun.DNREC says its Mosquito Control Section began pretreating woodland pools with larvicide Monday in…