Delaware has its first detection of West Nile Virus this year

The first evidence of West Nile Virus in Delaware this year is detected in DNREC’s sentinel chickens.

This first West Nile case was found at a sentinel chicken station in southern New Castle County.

No human cases of the virus have yet been reported, but DNREC reminds everyone the possibility of contracting mosquito-transmitted diseases like West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis remains until colder autumn temperatures arrive.

Mosquitoes can transmit both diseases to humans and horses.

Because of that the Department of Agriculture urges equine owners to vaccinate their animals.

And the public can avoid mosquito bites by wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors in mosquito-prone areas, use insect repellent with 10 to 30% DEET, and avoid mosquito-infested areas around dusk, dawn, and at night.

And draining or removing outdoor containers that collect water can minimize mosquito breeding areas.