The mayor and three council members kept their seats in Monday’s Middletown municipal election. Mayor Kenneth Branner defeated challenger Joseph Pontack…
Middletown is looking for a new police chief. The town’s Mayor Kenneth Branner announced the retirement of Chief Robert Kracyla at the Mayor and Council…
Republican State Rep. Kevin Hensley faces a Democratic challenger for the third election in a row. The Democratic registration advantage in the 9th House…
The Southern New Castle County Library ceremonially broke ground Thursday. State and County officials joined community members to celebrate construction…
The global car battery company Clarios recently announced it is permanently closing its assembly plant in Middletown later this year. Clarios says it…
State environmental regulators have announced that a major employer in Middletown has violated its permits. Clarios, formerly known as Johnson Controls,…
The Hummers Parade in Middletown will go on as scheduled on January 1st, but under new guidelines. The guidelines set by Middletown Town Council will hold…
Middletown Town Council held off on approving guidelines that could curtail an annual New Year's Day tradition which turned controversial this past…
Delaware Tech is opening a new location in Middletown.It’s the latest addition to the statewide public community college—halfway between its Dover and…
In August, Middletown was added to the list of cities with a Downtown Development District designation, but that hardly marks the start of work to…