Incumbents win in Middletown election including Mayor Ken Branner elected to 19th term

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:26 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

No surprises in Middletown’s election.

Mayor Ken Branner won reelection for a 19th term while three council members were unchallenged and held their seats in Monday’s election.

Branner defeated Joseph Pontak by a 476-158 margin. Pontak also challenged Branner in 2021, while Branner was unopposed in 2023.

Branner was first elected mayor in 1989.

On council, Andrew Chas, Aaron Blythe and James Royston all were unopposed. Chas received 542 votes, Blythe received 500 and Royston 487 out of the 642 total voters for this year’s election.

These are all two-year terms. Middletown’s other three council seats are up for election next year.
Tags
Politics & Government Ken Brannermiddletown town councilMiddletown Mayor and CouncilMiddletownelection
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
