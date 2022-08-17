Pharmaceutical company breaks ground on new facility in Middletown

A new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is coming to Middletown promising hundreds of jobs.

WuXi STA is a contract, research, development, and manufacturing organization, and Tuesday the company broke ground on its new 190-acre pharmaceutical campus in Middletown.

This is the company’s second facility in the United States, and will be located in the Middletown Business Center on Industrial Drive.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer says if the county wants to succeed and thrive economically, raise incomes, and create opportunities - bringing in companies like WuXi is a big part of that.

"We need to be a place that develops and manufactures products and services for the world, and this is another great example,” said Meyer. “WuXi could have chosen anywhere in the United States, anywhere in North America to develop and produce, and they've chosen not only Delaware but New Castle County."

Meyer believes it will help the county succeed by raising incomes and creating new opportunities.

"We're proud that they're building the largest American facility right here in New Castle County. It means close to 500 jobs in the next couple years, and we believe based on what they're telling us a lot more in years to come," said Meyer.

Phase I of the campus will provide formulation development, clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing services for oral and injectable dosage forms, packaging, labeling, and storage.

It will also provide distribution services for clinical trial materials and commercial drug products.

WuXi says the Middletown facility will enhance the company’s global drug production capacity and capabilities. They currently have 12 sites across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

The expectation is for facility to begin operations sometime in 2025.