Delaware Headlines

JP Court 9 is operating normally again after cutting back because of staffing shortages

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST
State of Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts
JP Court 9 in Middletown

Justice of the Peace Court 9 in Middletown is back to normal operations.

The court resumed its regular full schedule Monday after limiting operations to twice a week back in November because of statewide staffing shortages.

Since November, the court only operated on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

During those limited operations, JP Court 7 in Dover took on JP Court 9’s criminal caseload. And JP Court 13 in New Castle handled any urgent civil matters that came to JP Court 9.

JP Court 9 is one of four JP Courts in New Castle County.

The Justice of the Peace Court handles civil and minor criminal cases including landlord/tenant matters, traffic cases, and other violations, and it’s the state’s busiest court.

Joe Irizarry
