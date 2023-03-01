JP Court 9 is operating normally again after cutting back because of staffing shortages
Justice of the Peace Court 9 in Middletown is back to normal operations.
The court resumed its regular full schedule Monday after limiting operations to twice a week back in November because of statewide staffing shortages.
Since November, the court only operated on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
During those limited operations, JP Court 7 in Dover took on JP Court 9’s criminal caseload. And JP Court 13 in New Castle handled any urgent civil matters that came to JP Court 9.
JP Court 9 is one of four JP Courts in New Castle County.
The Justice of the Peace Court handles civil and minor criminal cases including landlord/tenant matters, traffic cases, and other violations, and it’s the state’s busiest court.