NWS: Middletown tornado was an EF-1

There’s more information on Sunday’s tornado that hit Middletown.

"It was on the ground for about a little over a mile, 1.19 miles, and the estimated maximum wind speed based on the damage that was surveyed was 100 mph which would be an EF-1 tornado," said Sarah Johnson, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

It hit the Bayberry North Development on Route 896 in a field, then crossed North Bayberry Parkway before lifting along Hyetts Corner Road.

"Several houses had some damage to soffits and gutters as well as shingles and siding blown off. Some of the most severe damage was that we had sections of roofs blown off. One particular house had a section of a roof blown off. Another house had a chimney that was blown off the roof, and so those were some of the damage reports that we got," said Johnson.

There were also damaged and uprooted trees from the tornado, as well minor damage to a small park playground and pavilion.

There were no reported injuries or fatalities from Sunday’s tornado.

This was the second tornado to hit the state this year. An EF-3, which is more severe, hit Sussex County between Bridgeville and Ellendale in April.

Johnson notes that in addition to the tornado, there was straight wind damage in the area, and the rain also brought flooding to New Castle County further north than the tornado’s path.