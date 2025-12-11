Delawareans will be among those getting a portion of a $700 million settlement with Google

Delawareans are being informed on how to access funds from a settlement with Google.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings is giving consumers instructions on getting their piece of a Google settlement that totaled $700 million.

Jennings along with a coalition of 52 other attorneys general secured the settlement.

The preliminary approval for the settlement was granted on November 20, and if given final approval by the court at an April 30 hearing, the majority of the settlement funds will be distributed to consumers.

“For the better part of a decade, Google used its position as a monopoly to take unfair advantage of its customers and crush its competition,” said Jennings. “This settlement puts an end to that behavior and returns money to consumers that was already theirs to begin with.”

Those eligible for funds are consumers who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023 and were harmed by Google’s anticompetitive conduct.

Most consumers don’t need to take action to receive a payment from the settlement fund. The fund will make the majority of payments automatically with no claim form necessary in most cases.

Once the settlement is approved, consumers will receive an email from PayPal or text from Venmo notifying them of their incoming payment at the email or mobile phone number associated with their Google Play account.

If that email or phone number is also associated with a PayPal or Venmo account, the payment will be made directly to the account.

If there isn’t a match, you can either create a new account or direct the payment to an account at another email address or phone number.

There will also be a supplemental claims process after the automatic payment process is completed.

The supplemental claims process will be for those without existing PayPal or Venmo accounts and do not want to sign up for either service.

It will also be for those who no longer have access to the email address or mobile phone number associated with their Google Play account or were expecting to receive a payment but didn’t get it.