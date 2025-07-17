Delaware's Medicaid program to get over $96K in HIV drug kickback investigation settlement

Delaware joins several states and the federal government in a settlement following an HIV drug kickback investigation.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced the settlement with Gilead Sciences will return over $96,000 to Delaware’s Medicaid program.

The California-based pharmaceutical company agreed to settle allegations the company paid kickbacks to providers to improperly promote its HIV drugs.

In total, the settlement is for $202 million with $49 million going to state Medicaid programs across the country.

“Kickbacks incentivize improper billing to the Medicaid program, ultimately taking healthcare resources from those truly in need,” said Jennings in a statement. “The Delaware Department of Justice will continue leading the fight to protect our state’s healthcare programs from fraud.”

The settlement resolves allegations that Gilead made payments, provided meals, and paid travel expenses to healthcare practitioners who spoke at or attended Gilead events from 2011 through November 2017.

The money induced practitioners to prescribe the Gilead HIV Drugs in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute causing false claims for the drugs to be submitted to Medicaid in violation of the state’s False Claims and Reporting Act.