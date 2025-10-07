Delaware is among states to successfully reclaim funding for victims and survivors of crime

A coalition of 21 Attorneys General including Delaware announce victory in a lawsuit against the Trump Administration allowing victims of crime to get funding.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings was among those involved in a lawsuit against the Trump Administration trying to access over $1 billion for victims and survivors of crimes.

Earlier this year the Trump Administration declared the state would not be able to access Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds.

Delaware would have lost nearly $15 million of the $1.4 billion in total funds. Delaware’s funding is for survivors, families, shelters and service providers.

The Victims of Crime Act - enacted in 1984 - created a series of grant programs enabling states to provide critical resources and services to victims and survivors of crime.

It would allow them to try to restore normalcy in their lives as well as provide victim and witness advocacy services, emergency shelter, medical, funeral and burial expenses.

It also provides crime scene cleanup, sexual assault forensic exams and more.

The states and Washington, D.C. use these funds to assist nearly nine million crime victims per year and to provide compensation for more than 200,000 victims claims per year.

The Trump Administration through the Department of Justice blocked those funds unless the states complied with the Administration’s political agenda, specifically immigration enforcement priorities.

The DOJ has dropped its plan to withhold the funds, and the grants will be provided to the states.