Democrats in the U.S. House are focused on ensuring their progressive social program funding makes it into the reconciliation bill addressing…
As Congress moves on passing a massive infrastructure bill, lawmakers tout its potential benefits for the First State. Both state and federal lawmakers…
Plans are coming together in Harrington to breathe life into the city’s railroad system and create a shipping hub.A draft feasibility study and master…
How well low-lying Delaware handles the growing impacts of climate change may be determined in part by spending packages before Congress now. The…
Sen. Chris Coons is one of the 22 senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure deal. He’s pursuing a bipartisan deal in a deeply divided era. The $1.2…
One of the big stories in Washington DC is the negotiations over President Biden’s infrastructure plan. And as that plays out on Capitol Hill, Delaware’s…
As the Biden Administration and Republicans negotiate over infrastructure, Sen. Tom Carper touts the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act…
Sen. Tom Carper is promoting funding for infrastructure across the nation, and in Delaware’s own backyard. Carper met with President Biden this week to…
Sen. Chris Coons is calling for improvements to the Northeast rail infrastructure. President Biden is shifting his focus this week towards a $3 trillion…
Delaware’s Department of Transportation is planning an extensive infrastructure upgrade at an area just west of Sussex County’s beach communities. The…