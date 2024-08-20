Seaford unlikely to proceed with six-way roundabout

Seaford City Council recently heard the results of a feasibility study of a six-way roundabout intersection.

Reception at last week’s city council meeting was largely negative.

The city applied for a grant from the Delaware Bike Council after a fatal accident in 2021 involving a bicyclist.

Seaford was awarded $21,500 in January 2023 to study a potential roundabout. The feasibility analysis was carried out by Toole Design.

Seaford’s director of economic development and community relations Trisha Newcomer says this is not a project the city has its eyes on.

“It's not in our capital improvement plan, which projects several years out,” Newcomer said. “It's not in our budget process. It was just the results of the finding. At this point, there's really no further action.”

Any movement forward on this project or similar endeavors would require participation and funding from DelDOT because it’s a state-maintained road, Newcomer said.

“This particular piece, I don't believe that our council – based on their comments Tuesday night and the public comments – I don't know that they have an appetite to move forward,” Newcomer said.