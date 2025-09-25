New Castle County residents weigh in on Strategies for State Policies and Spending

Delaware’s Office of State Planning Coordination turns to residents every five years to update its Strategies for State Policies and Spending.

The updates are required by state law. The Office held workshops in New Castle and Kent Counties, with the final one coming up in Georgetown at the Emergency Operations Center Sept. 30.

The documents at play summarize Delaware’s goals for land use and the policies and strategies to get there, including topics like land use regulations, affordable housing and climate resiliency.

The Office of State Planning Coordination director David Edgell said he saw two themes from New Castle County residents: reinvestment and revitalization of northern New Castle County and environmental concerns.

“There's a role the state strategies [have] to play in terms of an investment strategy, but it also interplays with local government land use ordinances regarding things such as data centers and and logistic centers and warehousing and air emissions,” Edgell said.

Edgell added many residents want to see the county grow in a sustainable way.

The plan already highlighted climate resiliency in its framework by prioritizing energy efficiency, multi-modal transportation, reduced emissions and preservation of natural and working lands.

It also mentioned affordable housing by supporting compact developments with various housing types.

Edgell said it was important to his team to survey folks throughout the state to get different perspectives.

“We want to meet people where they are, and, again, go into those communities and share this with them to raise awareness, get their impact and help them learn a little bit more about how the state government interacts with local governments to impact land use and infrastructure and services in their communities,” Edgell said.