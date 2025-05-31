New Milton public works facility at a standstill, waits for funding

The Town of Milton is looking for about $2 million to start constructing a new public works facility.

Relocating for the department has been in the works for about five years. The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $4 million, and Milton received about $2 million from a grant secured by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester in Fiscal Year 2024.

The town engineer has a two-phase concept completed, and town manager Kristy Rogers said the only thing stopping the city from constructing is funding.

“Our engineer would then pursue the design build, and we would go to out to bid for the lowest responsible bidder for our charter requirements, and we would be ready to go,” Rogers said.

The plans include two buildings: one that will serve as the replacement to the current facility and a second for material storage.

Rogers said the building in use now lies in a floodplain and needs to be moved.

“Since [the initial grant], due to price escalations, we are still trying to search for funding to help us actually fulfill and start construction on that project,” Rogers said. “So that's where we are at this time. We're still seeking grants or other funding mechanisms to actually push shovels in the ground.”

Rogers said it’s a simple but costly project that will help the redevelopment process of Milton’s riverfront.