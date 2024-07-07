DelDOT’s bike and pedestrian safety improvements project in Dover gets a big boost

DelDOT receives a federal infrastructure grant for bike and pedestrian safety improvements in Dover.

The $12,250,000 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant is for the MLK Boulevard/South Little Creek Road Bicycle and Pedestrian Connector project.

The money will fund bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the north side of South Little Creek Road from Horsepond Road to Bay Road at the Route 13, Bay Road, MLK Boulevard and South Little Creek Road intersections.

The project includes adding shared-use paths, crosswalks, curb ramps, median fencing and pedestrian refuge.

DelDOT director of community relations C.R. McLeod says this project is the latest focused using modes of transportation other than vehicles.

"This area is really prime for that, again with the residential development that's happening,” said McLeod. “It's in close proximity to the shopping districts and also other places of employment along Route 13. So if we can give people a really safe way to do that it's going to be utilized."

McLeod notes work on this project will most likely start in 2026, and the state is on the hook for a little less than $4 million dollars or 20% of the project cost.

McLeod says one of the goals of this project is to encourage transportation other than driving.

"Really, this is directed at improving bicycling and pedestrian traffic along what is a growing and very busy corridor here in the Dover area," said McLeod.

Another goal of the project is to make it safe for bicyclists and pedestrians.