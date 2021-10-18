-
Delaware State Fair collected over 15,000 pounds of food donations earlier this week.More than 4,000 state fairgoers brough various boxed and canned goods…
Food Lion customers will get a chance to have a free day at the Delaware State Fair on Monday.Food Lion, the Delaware State Fair, and the Food Bank of…
The Food Bank of Delaware has hosted over 140 drive-thru pantries since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it’s now looking for ways to serve hungry…
An initiative is underway to get residents in Delaware and Pennsylvania to grow fresh produce to share with those most in need.The Delaware Center for…
The Food Bank of Delaware is expanding downstate.The Swank Family Foundation recently donated $356,000 to support the Food Bank’s Milford branch…
The Food Bank of Delaware welcomes a new President and CEO this spring. Cathy Kanefsky takes charge on May 3. Kanefsky has 30 years of nonprofit work…
The Food Bank of Delaware reflected on four decades of helping battle hunger in the First State Friday. From humble beginnings in the basement of the…
The Food Bank of Delaware is gearing up to help more hungry Delawareans at its second series of drive-thru mobile food pantries this year. The Food Bank…
The Food Bank of Delaware is getting some support as it continues to feed elevated levels of Delawareans during the pandemic. The charitable organization…
Sen. Chris Coons applauded a $40 million dollar increase for AmeriCorps included in the latest COVID federal relief bill in December as step toward…