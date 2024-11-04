“Stuff the Bus” is this week in Delaware

DART’s annual “Stuff the Bus” Thanksgiving food drive is this week.

This year is the 27th annual “Stuff the Bus” food drive, and the six-day event is to help assist the Food Bank of Delaware in feeding those who suffer from food insecurity in the First State.

DART is asking the public for help to reach its goal of collecting 20,000 pounds of non-perishable items.

Albert Loyola is Deputy Customer Experience Officer with DART. He gives some examples of not only food, but other items that will be accepted for “Stuff the Bus.”

"Breakfast cereals such as corn flakes, Cheerios, canned food like tuna, chicken, salmon, baked beans, potatoes. We also do like other household items, such as laundry detergents, paper products, even diapers, and we even collect pet food if people are willing to donate that as well," said Loyola.

Other items accepted include applesauce, pancake mix, macaroni & cheese, spaghetti sauce, pasts, beef stew, peanut butter, canned pumpkin, canned gravy, 100% fruit or vegetable juice, corn muffin mix, canned beans, dry beans, soup/stews, canned vegetables, canned fruit, cooking or vegetable oils, granola bars, and personal care items.

The drive kicked off Monday in Rehoboth Beach, Tuesday the event goes to the Target in Dover, Wednesday a bus will be in Stanton at the ShopRite of First State Plaza, and Thursday in Rodney Square in Wilmington.

The event rounds out Friday at the ShopRite of Brandywine Commons and Saturday at the ShopRite of Four Seasons in Newark.

The time for each day is 9 am to 4 pm.

"Over 100,000 Delawareans, including more than 30,000 children, are food insecure. So we hope that this effort helps to put a dent on that number," said Loyola.

If you can’t join in person, you can help the Food Bank in other ways. You can contact the Food Bank at 302-292-1305 or visit their website at www.FBD.org.