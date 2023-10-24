Dover Motor Speedway is hosting Gift of Lights again

Gift of Lights is returning to Dover for a second year.

The drive-thru light presentation starts on Thanksgiving night November 23, and it runs through New Year’s Eve at the Dover Motor Speedway campgrounds.

This is the event’s second year and will feature more than 60 scenes and 3.5 million lights set up on a two-mile pathway.

Theme and discount nights also return. That includes Free Military Mondays on November 24 and December 4 for all active duty airmen, reservists, guardsmen, guardians and veterans with valid IDs.

And every Monday through Thursday, any cars bringing three nonperishable food donations for the Food Bank of Delaware will receive $3 off.

Other theme and discount nights include Pajama Night on November 27th and Christmas Sweater Night on December 6th. On those nights, you can get $5 off per car if wearing pajamas, or a festive holiday sweater.

There’s also Giving Tuesday which is $5 off per car on Tuesday November 28th, and Pet Night on Wednesday, November 29th which is $5 off per car if you bring your pet.

Gift of Lights director Madelyn Graham says there’s also a program that gives back to schools, PTO’s or any group or organization that does positive for the community.

"This year we have an outreach program where we will work directly with your group. For every car your group brings to the show we'll donate $1 to your cause, and then at the end of the season whichever group or organization has brought through the most cars will get a $1,000 donation directly to them and their organization for whatever they're trying to do,” said Graham. “So that's just one of the ways that we're going to get back this year getting more involved."

This year there’s a new entrance on 1229 Persimmon Tree Road, and that new entrance will allow for more lights according to Graham.

"I know we've got a lot of really cool new displays coming in this year. Last year was such a success. We changed the entrance to accommodate more cars, and so I think it added about a quarter of a mile and so we'll be filling that with displays, new fun colors. We're really excited," said Graham.

Tickets cost $35 per car and $60 for buses and limousines. They can be purchased at GiftOfLightsDover.com or upon arrival. Opening time every night is at 5 pm.

From Thanksgiving through Saturday, December 16th, the hours are 5-9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 pm Friday and Saturday.

Then From Sunday December 17th through New Year’s Eve the hours are 5-10 pm on all days.