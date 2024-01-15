Food Bank of Delaware opens new $34 million facility in Milford

More than 400 people turned out for the grand opening of the new 70,000-square-foot food bank in Milford.

The three-year-project finished under budget at $34 million, with $7 million delivered from the American Rescue Plan Act by Delaware’s Congressional delegation.

The facility features expanded cold storage and warehouse space to distribute more than 3.7 million pounds of fresh food and six million pounds of nonperishable food.

Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky says the food bank will be a source of opportunities for the community.

“We do so much more than provide food; we provide hope for a better tomorrow. This building is a testament to that vision. It will allow us not only to distribute food, but to help our neighbors find long-term economic stability through job skills training, financial coaching and more.”

She says size of the new facility will allow the food bank to serve more members of Kent and Sussex counties than ever before.

“Thanks to our increased capacity and enhanced resources, we can expand our outreach, reduce food insecurity and create pathways to a brighter more sustainable future for all.”

The space also features a Healthy Pantry Center, classroom and hands-on training space, an on-site café and space to plant a 3.5-acre garden.

The on-site café will provide employment opportunities to graduates of the culinary training program and will give members of the public the opportunity to purchase breakfast and lunch.

To kickstart the grand opening, Perdue Farms made the first donation to the facility with two truckloads of chicken weighing in at more than 83,00 pounds – the largest donation in Kent County history.