Food deliveries from the U.S Department of Agriculture to the Food Bank of Delaware are halted

The Food Bank of Delaware is another nonprofit that is feeling the effects of federal cuts.

The Food Bank of Delaware has been told the federal government is canceling 19 deliveries from the U.S. Department of Agriculture scheduled for April through July.

The canceled deliveries equal to 29% of food that was scheduled to be delivered from the USDA the rest of the year - and would equal 900,000 meals given out to food insecure Delawareans.

Food Bank of Delaware Cathy Kanefsky president and CEO says the timing – which would never be good – is even worse now.

"It couldn't have happened at a worse time. People are challenged to put food on their tables already. The people that we see coming to the Food Bank now, versus 3 or 4 years ago, are people that are working 2 and 3 jobs at a time, but they can't make ends meat because everything has gotten so much more expensive. And I've tried to make the point as often as I can, food for us to purchase, food for the Food Bank to purchase, is also higher," said Kanefsky.

The cut is a result of the Trump administration ending food aid funding earlier this month.

"This is not a partisan issue,” said Kanefsky. “This should not be something that we're pointing fingers at. This should be something we all come together because the truth is any one of us can wake up tomorrow and have something happen in our lives that makes us need help. And that's what the Food Bank is always here for, we will continue to be, and we will serve everyone that needs us."

Kanefsky adds the Food Bank is reaching out to the corporate community, elected leaders, Congressional Delegation and donors to help make up for the losses as much as possible.