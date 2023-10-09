The Food Bank of Delaware's annual Thanksgiving food drive is underway

The Food Bank of Delaware officially kicks off its Thanksgiving food drive.

The Food Bank of Delaware looks to ensure as many Delawareans as possible have hot holiday meals on the table this season. And the annual food drive helps at a time when many need more help with high costs driven by inflation

There are two ways to support the Food Bank of Delaware’s Thanksgiving food drive.

One is hosting an online fundraiser that enables the Food Bank to purchase items most in need. For every dollar donated, the Food Bank can provide three meals.

Hosting an in-person food drive is the other way to support with donations being delivered to the Food Bank of Delaware locations.

The Food Bank’s Vice President of External Affairs Chad Robinson says they’re looking for traditional holiday food.

"It can be anything from applesauce or cranberry sauce, to things like maybe that graham cracker pie crust that you make your special pie in, or gravy, maybe it's stuffing, or macaroni and cheese, or mashed potatoes, maybe it's a turkey - a frozen turkey is a great thing too. So any of those things that make your holiday special, think about making sure that we have that to get out to those that need it," said Robinson.

For donations to be distributed in time for Thanksgiving, it must be delivered by noon on Friday, November 10. Any items delivered after will be distributed through the rest of the holiday season.

Robinson says the drive is vital this year with food costs higher prompting more people to turn to the Food Bank.

"Over the past year, our on-site food pantries at our locations in Newark and Milford have seen a 76% increase in visits over last year. So we know that our friends and neighbors are still in need. We know that they still need these resources. We want to get them out, and having the communities help in food drives like this is the way that we can ensure we do that," said Robinson.

The Food Bank is also looking for cold cereals, hot chocolate, coffee and tea, evaporated milk, and turkey pans.

If you do donate frozen turkeys they must be dropped off at the Newark or Milford warehouses.