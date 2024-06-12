The Food Bank of Delaware hosts a food distribution event in Dover next week

The Food Bank of Delaware hosts a mass drive-thru distribution in Dover next week.

The mass drive-thru distribution event will be at the Dover Motor Speedway which has become a popular site for food distribution events since the start of the pandemic.

This is the only mass food distribution event the Food Bank of Delaware is holding this month. In the past, there would be one in each county.

Food Bank vice president of communications Kim Turner explains they are seeking to respond to feedback while providing access throughout the state.

"So we do get a lot of requests as to when we are coming back to Dover. So we wanted to meet those requests, but we also do have a lot of distributions that happen in communities most days of the week,” said Turner. “So we're often times in New Castle County, we're also in Sussex County. We have our Healthy Pantry Center at the food bank in Newark. We also have a pantry in Milford."

Tuesday’s event is open to all Delaware residents on a first-come, first-serve basis and assistance is limited to one per household. It starts at 10 am and runs to 3 pm at Dover Motor Speedway. Proof of residency is required. Registering in advance is not, but helps speed up the check-in process.

As for the other events Turner mentioned, information on those other options is on the Food Bank website.

"And on that website you can see our schedule of small community mobile pantries. You can see all of the food closets that we stock across the state. There's information about the food pantries that we have, and all of the other services that we offer at the food bank," said Turner.

The website is at www.fbd.org/program/mobile-pantry/.