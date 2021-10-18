-
Any commercial or industrial business in the state can now access a new way to finance energy projects— thanks to a recent expansion of the D-PACE…
-
Delaware recently updated its building energy codes as part of an ongoing effort to decrease gas emissions in the First State. The changes took effect…
-
Delmarva Power announced it secured approval to offer residential electric customers in Delaware three energy efficiency programs. The company estimates…
-
This week New Castle County became the first county in Delaware to activate the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program, or C-PACE. The General…
-
Two schools in the Christina school district will be getting an energy makeover. Glasgow High School and Gauger-Hobbs Middle School will be subjects of a…